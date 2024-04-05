Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

