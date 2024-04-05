Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

