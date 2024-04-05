Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

ASML stock opened at $972.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $946.16 and its 200-day moving average is $765.70. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

