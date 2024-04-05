Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,698 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

