Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $533.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

