Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,325 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.