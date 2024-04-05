Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $33.09 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

