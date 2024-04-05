Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 181,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 420,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

