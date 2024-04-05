Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 43,615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,680,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,379,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 169,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.