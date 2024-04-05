Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $407.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.74. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.