Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$15,241.20 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 15,600 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$15,241.20 ($9,896.88).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 19,400 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$18,934.40 ($12,295.06).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

Clime Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.