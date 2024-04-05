Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $170.00.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

