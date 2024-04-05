CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 435,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,986. CME Group has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 24,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.