CMS Energy Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,880,000 after purchasing an additional 742,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

