Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
