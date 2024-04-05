Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 1,407,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,948,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 742,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 237,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 62,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

