Comparing Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Peers

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 219 1065 1440 26 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -29.68% -29.56% -7.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -25.71 Sow Good Competitors $7.76 billion $706.35 million 5.60

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.