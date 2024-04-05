Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

