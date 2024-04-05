Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.