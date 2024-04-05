Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. 82,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,633. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

