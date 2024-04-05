Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,976 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $34,644,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 2,089,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

