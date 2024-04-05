Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $26.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,343.61. The stock had a trading volume of 591,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,081.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.