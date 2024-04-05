Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,619,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 615,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,804. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

