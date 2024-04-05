Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,483,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.08. 34,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

