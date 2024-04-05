Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $6,147,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth about $5,933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $4,473,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 1.0 %

VFVA traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $116.52. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

