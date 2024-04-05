Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.36. 24,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

