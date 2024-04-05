Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. 7,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,498. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.