Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.