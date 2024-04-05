Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.01 during trading hours on Friday. 43,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,078. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

