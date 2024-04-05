Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 6,191 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

PXD stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.93. 263,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $271.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

