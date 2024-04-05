Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 193,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,519. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.