Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Conagra Brands by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

