Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 630,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.