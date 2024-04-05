Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.89. The stock had a trading volume of 208,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,471. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.01 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

