Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.87

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 78270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.