Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.