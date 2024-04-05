Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.57

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 43060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1,816.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 288,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

