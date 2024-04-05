Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

