Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

