Corundum Group Inc. Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

