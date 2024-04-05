Corundum Group Inc. Sells 8,910 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

