Craig Hallum Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $130.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.91 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.