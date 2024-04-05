CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.82 and last traded at $64.32. 573,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,898,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

