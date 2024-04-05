CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.29. 1,163,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

