Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

