Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XJUN stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

