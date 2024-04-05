Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $617.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

