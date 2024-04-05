Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for 0.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of GJUN stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

