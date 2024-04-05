Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.