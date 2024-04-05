Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 294,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up about 7.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 7.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BJAN opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

